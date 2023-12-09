Trail by Trail: Cable, Ironwood, BWCA

By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Trail Report from American Birkebeiner:

The snowmaking has begun at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead in Cable, WI! Last night we received 1.5″ of fresh snow. There are about 1.8k groomed trails to ski on. Don’t forget to grab your trail pass before hitting the trails. Learn more at birkie.com

Ironwood, MI- The Gogebic Range Trail Authority is reminding people the trails are not open. There’s not enough snow yet to have trails groomed and set. While riders can’t get out on the trails, the club will be at Aj’s Lodge and Oven in Bergland Michigan for a community benefit on Saturday, December 9. The Lake Gogebic Area Groomer and Community Benefit is a fundraiser for local trail clubs. Attendees can donate to different clubs. Acceptable items include chainsaw chains, tools, cash and more. There will also be live music and a raffle.

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness- The Superior National Forest has announced the on-sale of Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness permits for 2024. The 2024 season will run from May 1 to September 30. Permits will go on sale on January 31. Reservations can be made online. Before applying for a permit, visitors are encouraged to have at least three travel options in mind, including dates and points of entry. Visitors can also view the planning guide for assistance.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

