Quick hitting snow for Saturday, sun for Sunday and beyond

WEATHER STORY: A large but moisture starved low pressure system is in the Northland Saturday. Snow is possible and accumulations should be light but potentially slippery. High winds for a few days ahead will also blow that snow around. Heaviest snow will be in Iron County and Gogebic County. Folks there face a Winter Weather Advisory. The low will leave as early as Sunday and then a sunny period will take over for most of the week ahead. Normal high and low this week are 27 and 12. We will be near that to start the week but another warm-up towards 40 will finish.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The chance for snow will run 30% in Minnesota and 60% for Wisconsin and the U.P. The low temp will be in the upper teens. The wind will be NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will become mostly sunny. The afternoon high temperature will strive for 28. The wind will be gusty and go NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will stay mostly sunny as a high takes over for a good chunk of the week. The low will start at 15. The high will hit 30. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Look for another mostly sunny day. The morning low will start at 15. The afternoon high temp will be around 25. The wind will be W 15-25 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The circulation of the big high over the Upper Midwest will draw up warm air from the south beginning on Wednesday. Temps close to 40 may hit Thursday and Friday. Next precip chance is for a rain and snow mix next Friday.

This week will be mostly dry and mostly warm. (kbjr)

