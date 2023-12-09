No. 6 UMD womens hockey defeats No. 8 SCSU in overtime 2-1

Sophomore Tova Henderson scores the game-winning goal for her first goal of the season.
The Bulldogs women's hockey team during pre-game against Ohio State.
The Bulldogs women's hockey team during pre-game against Ohio State.
By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth womens hockey team headed down to St. Cloud to face the eighth-ranked Huskies.

Both teams were unable to score in the first period but with less than five minutes in the second, Bulldog senior Nina Jobst-Smith scored unassisted to make it 1-0.

The Huskies would take almost a full period to respond, tying it up at one after Avery Farrell’s goal with six minutes remaining in the third period.

In overtime, the Bulldogs would take the help of power play to find sophomore Tova Henderson for her first goal of the season off assists from Mary Kate O’Brien and Jobst-Smith.

The Bulldogs won 2-1 and will face SCSU on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

