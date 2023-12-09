No. 5 St. Scholastica blows out Northland at home 8-1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was only three days since the College of Saint Scholastica defeated Northland College 6-2 in Ashland.

The Saints used a big four-goal second period to help propel them to an 8-1 victory on Friday.

Northland’s lone goal came on a power play in the first period.

CSS will have a few weeks off before they compete in the Superior Showdown on Dec. 29 and 30.

