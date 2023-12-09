City rejects officer’s offer to buy K-9 partner after years of duty

Shaker Heights police have rejected a handler’s offer to buy a K-9 after years of duty. (Source: WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A K-9 handler in Ohio has offered $10,000 to purchase his canine partner, but the city’s police chief says the dog still has plenty of years left to serve the community.

Chad Hagan has been trying to keep his K-9 partner, a 6-year-old German shepherd named Igor, with his family since he took a job with another law enforcement agency.

“He’s been with us through our first home, our forever home, marriage, having a baby. Been with us through everything,” Danielle Hagan, Chad Hagan’s wife, said and added that the two share an unbreakable bond.

Danielle Hagan said that when he gave his police chief notice when he started considering other opportunities, they were shocked by the response.

“The first thing that was said to him by the chief was, ‘We need to figure out what we’re going to do with Igor.’ That kind of struck Chad the wrong way. He wasn’t saying he was leaving. So, when that happened he was like ‘Well wow ... that kind of a slap in the face,’” Danielle said.

The Hagans have offered to purchase Igor from the City of Shaker Heights because Chad Hagan will be moving to a new job that’s much closer to the family’s home on Monday.

“We offered $10,000 of our own money and to be honest, I guarantee Chad would have paid more than that. But, the chief came back and said no financial number will be considered,” she said.

Now, Igor’s water bowl sits empty along with his cage at the family’s home.

Danielle Hagan said her husband turned in his two-week notice on Thanksgiving. He was told just a few days later he would have to turn Igor in at a local kennel.

The police K-9 is now sitting at that kennel at the taxpayers’ expense. His future is uncertain.

The City of Shaker Heights responded in a statement, stating that according to the city’s laws, the administration does not have the authority to sell the dog. They also said Igor is expected to continue his duty.

However, Danielle Hagain said Igor has slowed down and likely only has a year and a half to two years of law enforcement work left. She also Cleveland Heights and other communities have let officers purchase canines even after four years for just $1.

“We’re the only family that he knows,” Danielle said.

A petition has been created for the family’s cause on Change.org called “Bring K-9 Igor Home.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

