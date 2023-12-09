Annual Lutefisk Dinner Returns to the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time since the pandemic, a decades-long tradition has returned to the Northland, the annual Lutefisk Dinner.

Dozens of people from the Iron Range to the North Shore gathered at Grace Lutheran Church in Hermantown to enjoy Scandinavian delicacies like lutefisk and lefse. While the lutefisk was the star of the show, the church also served meatballs and gravy.

Organizers say this event brings people together to enjoy this ancient meal that started with the Vikings.

“It’s connecting us to our roots more than anything, Lutherans and Christians are more than any one ethnicity of course, but we like to value our traditions and our ancestors and the faith that they brought to the Unites States and the foods and the customs and the music,” said Pastor Christoph Schmidt, “we celebrate all of that.”

The Northland annual dinner raises money for the church’s Good Samaritan Fund.

