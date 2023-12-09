20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning

CALUMET, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person has died and another received non life-threatening injuries after an early morning vehicle crash near Calumet in Itasca County.

According to authorities, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on Highway 169 and an Oldsmobile was heading northbound.

Authorities were notified of the crash around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Early reports indicate the Oldsmobile entered the southbound traffic lane leading to a head-on crash collision.

Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

Authorities will release more information on the identities of both drivers as it becomes available.

Check back for updates.

