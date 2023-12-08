Twin Ports community remembers anniversary of Pearl Harbor

The Pearl Harbor Day event was held at the Marine Museum.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An annual ceremony returned to the Northland Thursday for the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ceremony included singing, wreath laying and speeches.

Veteran Bob Woods has been a part of the ceremony for many years. He said it is important to honor those who lost their lives that day.

“The United States was attacked by the empire of Japan, and we can’t forget,” Woods said.

The ceremony was moved from its normal location due to ongoing construction behind the DECC.

