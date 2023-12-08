Thursday Night Faceoff: Week 1
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday Night Faceoff is back, bringing you High School hockey coverage from across the Northland.
Girl’s Hockey Scores:
Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Proctor/Hermantown 1
Duluth Marshall 5, Duluth 2
Moose Lake Area 2, Superior 5
Boy’s Hockey Scores:
Denfeld 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 6
Duluth Marshall 1, Superior 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, Duluth Denfeld 4
