Thursday Night Faceoff: Week 1

Bringing you High School hockey coverage from across the Northland.
By Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday Night Faceoff is back, bringing you High School hockey coverage from across the Northland.

Girl’s Hockey Scores:

Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Proctor/Hermantown 1

Duluth Marshall 5, Duluth 2

Moose Lake Area 2, Superior 5

Boy’s Hockey Scores:

Denfeld 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 6

Duluth Marshall 1, Superior 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, Duluth Denfeld 4

