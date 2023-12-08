Thursday Night Faceoff: Week 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday Night Faceoff is back, bringing you High School hockey coverage from across the Northland.

Girl’s Hockey Scores:

Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Proctor/Hermantown 1

Duluth Marshall 5, Duluth 2

Moose Lake Area 2, Superior 5

Boy’s Hockey Scores:

Denfeld 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 6

Duluth Marshall 1, Superior 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, Duluth Denfeld 4

