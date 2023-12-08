Superior Police serves up lunch in annual holiday fundraiser

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior Police officers served up lunch in an annual holiday fundraiser for children.

The Kitchen hosted its 7th annual lunch Thursday in Superior to raise money for children just in time for Christmas. The lunch included prime rib, mashed potatoes, corn, and a bread roll.

Law enforcement acted as guest servers and all of the tips were donated to Toys for Tots.

Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander is spending his few weeks before retirement to give back to the community.

“The holidays just kind of exacerbate that for people. There’s greater financial challenges,” said Alexander. “There’s sometimes more intense family issues and so on, so it’s just an opportunity to help a little bit more during the holidays.”

Chief Alexander says he hopes these kinds of interactions will also reduce the stigmas about police officers and the public and continue to strengthen those connections.

They hope to raise $1,000 for Toys for Tots.

