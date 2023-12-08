Northern Lights Express comes up short in current round of federal funding

Courtesy: Northern Lights Express
Courtesy: Northern Lights Express(NLX)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Northern Lights Express (NLX) funding has hit a speed bump.

On Friday, the NLX came up short in the latest round of allocations announced by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The Minnesota Legislature has set aside $194.7 million in support of the project, in hopes that it would leverage four times as much federal aid.

However, the project did receive $500,000 from Corridor Identification.

Officials say the federal funds are intended to help MnDOT enter Step 1 of the program, to develop a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for preparing, completing, or documenting its service development plan.

