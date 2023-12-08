Minnesota last in nation for computer science education, program pushing for change

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a new report found Minnesota ranked last in computer science education in the nation for the third straight year, a Northland school district is partnering with a new program pushing to change the curriculum.

The Northern Lights Collaborative is an initiative out of the University of Minnesota established this year.

They work with all grade levels from kindergarten to undergrads to increase computing science education.

Compared to the national average of 58%, only 28% of Minnesota high schools offer base level classes for computing science.

Currently there is no statewide policy regarding computing science education but the Northern Lights Collaborative is working with the state to change that.

In the Northland, they partnered with Hermantown School District for a new program called Computer Science Pathways, a program Hermantown High School computer science teacher Mike Pothast believes is necessary.

“The underrepresentation of just who is involved in computer science, when you see Minnesota ranking 50th, it’s kind of a wake up call,” said Pothast.

Pothast wants all students to have the opportunity for a computing science education.

“A lot of those underrepresented groups they just don’t see themselves as a computer scientists or they don’t see other computer scientists that look like them,” said Pothast. “But that’s, that’s not the end of it all. So that’s why we’ve tried to have students start at those younger grades so they can start to see oh, I can do this.”

Director of Northern Lights Collaborative Jen Rosato thinks exposing the younger students will become basic teachings.

“We think of computer science as a critical new literacy that everyone should know a little bit about,” said Rosato. “So if you think about science and wanting to understand the natural world around us, and thinking about you know, today how much of our lives are lived on a device.”

Pothast agrees and believes he has seen the improvement.

“This year it’s been really exciting in my class to see almost half of my class are young women,” said Pothast. “We’ve done surveys, like, why are you in this class? And most of them have said because I learned about it in middle school, or I found an interest in elementary school.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.