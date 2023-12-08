Mild and breezy Friday with light snow on Saturday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Today will feature cloudy skies and mild weather with a high of 43 degrees, with a chance of breaking the record high of 45. There is a chance of drizzle or a stray shower and winds will be gusty out of the SW at 15-25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will see temperatures cool down as a cold front moves through bringing light snow showers across the region resulting in a T-2″ of snow, with 2-4″ possible along the south shore and the UP where lake enhancement is likely. The high will be 34 and it will be windy during the second half of the day out of the NW at 15-25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunday will see calm weather with sunny skies and a high of 28 degrees with light winds out of the NW at 5-15 MPH.

