Longtime attendant gets gas station named after him for his 45 years of service

A Phoenix gas station is being renamed to Jerry’s Filling Station in honor of a longtime attendant. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A longtime attendant is getting a gas station named after him thanks to his years of customer service.

KPHO reports that new signs are about to appear at a gas station at the corner of 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Phoenix area.

The Sinclair station has been operating at the busy intersection since 1969. And attendant Jerry Howard has been working there almost as long.

“When I came to work here, I had a following as a local paper boy,” Howard said. “Next thing you know, the guy who owned this place had the local paper boy and all his customers from the entire neighborhood.”

Howard’s customer base grew as the demand for full-service gas stations declined.

People come to see him, enjoying that little bit of extra customer service.

“You go out, ask them what you can do for them,” he said. “Check their tire pressure and oil and get them some clean windows. Give them good service. That’s what it’s all about.”

Howard started the job at age 17 and has worked the pumps for 45 years.

In those nearly five decades of service, he’s served some famous faces, professional athletes, rock stars and politicians.

He said his regular customers are like family to him.

“They’re like a tight-knit family,” Howard said. “And you treat them like family.”

To honor Howard, the owners of the Sinclair station will be changing its name to Jerry’s Filling Station.

The new signs haven’t gone up yet, but a new clapboard sign on the corner says, “Honk if you love Jerry!”

And the already bustling intersection has been noticeably louder since the sign went up.

Howard said he appreciates the honks, and they make him smile.

“I hear a lot of honks,” he said. “People wave and I try to wave back.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

