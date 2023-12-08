Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault

4:45 PM UPDATE: Two men have been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and assault that took place in Eveleth.

Paul Anthony Debelak, 37, of Eveleth, was arrested for criminal sexual conduct.

In addition, Jacob Austin Holm, 29, of Eveleth, was arrested for criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

According to the BCA, the incident began on or around Nov. 27 at a private residence on the north side of Eveleth.

The BCA reports a woman was sexually assaulted and beaten.

Then, a man was kidnapped and taken to 413 Grant Ave., where he was held against his will and beaten for an extended period.

Authorities say the victims eventually escaped and fled.

They reported the incident on Dec. 1 to the BCA, which is when the investigation started.

The victims are in stable condition.

BCA agents and crime scene personnel, along with St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Eveleth and Gilbert police department investigators, are conducting interviews and executing multiple search warrants in and around Eveleth on Friday.

There is still an active and ongoing investigation at this time.

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A large law enforcement presence in downtown Eveleth has roads blocked off.

As of 4 p.m., officials with the BCA, St. Louis County and Eveleth Police can be seen investigating in a building near Grant Avenue and Jones Street.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff, his agency is assisting the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with a felony investigation.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

