A holiday drone light show is coming to Duluth this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This weekend over a hundred drones will light up the night sky over Duluth.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad will be presenting a holiday-lightened drone show Friday and Saturday for the holiday season. The light show will last for three to four minutes while guests ride aboard the train for hot cocoa and cookies.

The drones are controlled by a computer using GPS technology and are programmed to fly in formation, telling the story of a young girl visiting her family on Christmas Eve.

Onlookers will even get a chance to see the lights off of Lake Superior. The multicolored drone show will follow the storyline of a book that was written for the North Shore Scenic Railroad and is available at the gift shop.

Ken Buehler, General Manager of North Shore Scenic Railroad is excited he can put on such a unique experience for his guests.

“The lights come on and they turn different colors,” said Buehler. “It’s a multifaceted performance. It’s the new fireworks.”

Friday showtimes are: 4:15, 5:15, 6:15, and 7:15 pm.

On Saturday showtimes are: 3:15, 4:15, 5:15, 6:15, and 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are available now and are range from $30-40.

