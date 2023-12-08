Health, Dental, and a Canoe: Ely Police Department’s unusual incentive to attract workers

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the country, many law enforcement agencies are struggling to find workers.

However, in our region officials in a small Minnesota community came up with a very Northland offering to attract applicants for vacant police positions.

The Ely police may not require tons of workers, but they’re not immune to staffing shortages.

“We normally run seven full-time officers. Right now as of today, we’re down one officer,” said Ely Police Chief Chad Houde.

Another one is leaving soon.

According to Chief Chad Houde, despite the pay and traditional benefits, they haven’t had much interest.

“It’ starts at about $65,000 a year and you get a bump every year for the first five years.” Chief Houde said.

So he’s changing tactics, offering an extra incentive.

Now, new and current workers will receive a brand new Kevlar canoe package valued at $3,800, which will be purchased from local shops.

It will be paid for with state funding.

Chief Houde hopes it will attract officers who want to enjoy Ely’s “Gateway to the Boundary Waters” lifestyle.

“The idea is to draw people into our community, who have loved the outdoors and who want to experience what we’re known for,” said Chief Houde.

Courtney Olson is Ely’s newest police officer.

“I’m pretty excited about the canoe. I love fishing That’s what I do on my days off. So I’ll definitely be putting it to good use,” said Officer Olson.

Though she’s just starting her career. Ely may be where she spends the bulk of it.

“I could definitely see myself staying here for quite a while,” Officer Olson said.

The officers will have to work in Ely for three years or they’d be required to pay back a portion of the canoe’s cost.

In addition to future employees, all the current staff will also receive the canoe package, except Chief Houde.

