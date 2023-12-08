First Alert: Snow showers impact travel this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies will remain cloudy with some patchy dense fog possible. Lows will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with southwest winds 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: A low will pass on Saturday that will bring a 60% chance of some light snow showers to the region. New accumulations will be between trace to an inch for the Ports, 1-2″ across our far northern counties and North-East Wisconsin. Iron and Gogebic counties could see 3-7″ of lake effect through Sunday. Winds will become breezy in the afternoon out of the northwest 10-20mph gusting to 40mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the 20′s with northwest winds 5-15mph. Lake effect flurries will be possible for the South Shore.

MONDAY: High pressure will linger around on Monday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with westerly winds. Overall a pretty mild day.

