Federal judge poised to prohibit separating migrant families at US border for 8 years

FILE - Migrant families wade through shallow waters toward Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021. A...
FILE - Migrant families wade through shallow waters toward Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021. A federal judge was poised Friday, Dec.8, 2023, to prohibit separation of families at the border for purposes of deterring immigration for eight years. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ELLIOT SPAGAT
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge was poised Friday to prohibit separation of families at the border for purposes of deterring immigration for eight years, preemptively blocking resumption of a lightning-rod, Trump-era policy that the former president hasn’t ruled out if voters return him to the White House next year.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw tentatively approved a court settlement in October between the Justice Department and families represented by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU says no one formally objected, clearing the way to end the case nearly seven years after it was filed.

Sabraw, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, ordered an end to separations in June 2018, six days after then-President Donald Trump halted them on his own amid intense international backlash. The judge also ordered that the government reunite children with their parents within 30 days, setting off a mad scramble because government databases weren’t linked. Children had been dispersed to shelters across the country that didn’t know who their parents were or how to find them.

Under the proposed settlement, the type of “zero-tolerance” policy under which the Trump administration separated more than 5,000 children from parents who were arrested for illegally entering the country would be prohibited until December 2031.

President Biden says he wants to make a deal with Republicans in order to get more aid to Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, @POTUS)

Children may still be separated but under limited circumstances, as has been the case for years. They include if the child is believed to be abused, if the parent is convicted of serious crimes or if there are doubts that the adult is the parent.

Families that were separated may be eligible for other benefits — legal status for up to three years on humanitarian parole; reunification in the United States at government expense; one year of housing; three years of counseling; legal aid in immigration court. But the settlement doesn’t pay families any money. In 2021, the Biden administration considered compensating parents and children hundreds of thousands of dollars each, but talks stalled.

As he seeks to return to the White House in next year’s elections, Trump has been noncommittal whether he would try to resume family separations. He defended the results in an interview with Univision last month, claiming without evidence that it “stopped people from coming by the hundreds of thousands.”

“When you hear that you’re going to be separated from your family, you don’t come. When you think you’re going to come into the United States with your family, you come,” Trump said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
‘Loud explosion’ in St. Louis County found to be illegal fireworks
WILX File: Grey/Gray Wolf
New hunting group meets to call for return of wolf management
Ordean Building before renovations
Multiple nonprofits in downtown Duluth must relocate from old building
Minnesota Power
Minnesota Power rates to increase in January
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Authorities say the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was attacked with rockets on Friday. (Source:...
RAW: Baghdad compound on alert after rocket attack
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in...
Biden heads to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2B for 10 major rail projects around the country
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Palestinians crowd into ever-shrinking areas in Gaza as Israel’s war against Hamas enters 3rd month