Duluth man found guilty in August murder

Brandon Williams-Gillard
Brandon Williams-Gillard(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DULUTH, MN -- A jury has found a Duluth man guilty of his role in an August murder.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Williams-Gillard, 25, was convicted of three felonies Thursday, including: aiding and abetting second degree murder, aiding and abetting second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and drive-by shooting.

On Aug. 2, 2023, authorities say during a fight Williams-Gillard fired shots from a vehicle near 25th Ave. W. and W. 42nd St. in Duluth, killing Paris Allen, 19, and injuring Caleb Reinolt-Nemec.

Sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

The jury’s conviction came about a week and a half after opening statements in this case.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of Paris Allen, whose life was cut short due to this senseless act of gun violence,” St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki said. “We thank the jury for their service and commitment to holding violent offenders accountable in our community.”

According to court documents filed shortly after the shooting, and as previously reported by Northern News Now, another man allegedly involved in the shooting, Sanussi Bangoura, 21, also of Duluth, was the one who pulled the trigger.

Northern News Now is working to confirm if there was new information unveiled during the trial regarding who fired the shots.

Bangoura is also charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder in connection to this fatal shooting. His case is still pending.

