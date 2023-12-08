Cloquet Police investigating shots fired that struck a home

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Cloquet Police Department is investigating after shots were fired and hit a house.

On Thursday, police received a report of a residence struck by bullets on the 10 block of 14th Street in Cloquet.

Police believe the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullet casings and at least one bullet hole penetrating the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The CPD is actively investigating the case, with officers and investigators working diligently to gather information and resolve the situation.

However, preliminary information suggests this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cloquet Police Department at 218-879-1247.

Tips can be submitted via email here, through private messages on the CPD social media platforms, or by texting “TIP CLOQUETPD” followed by your message to 888777.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our community members in assisting us with this investigation. Your tips and information are crucial in ensuring a swift and thorough resolution to this incident,” said authorities in a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.