City by City: Hermantown, Douglas County, Hibbing

A fundraiser will have law enforcement waiting tables in Superior.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Hermantown, MN- The first-ever FIRST Tech Challenge competition in the Northland will be held on Sunday, December 10. FIRST Tech Challenge is the name of the league that school robotics teams compete in. 7th through 12th grade students form teams to design, build and program a robot that competes head-to-head in a new game every season. The Devildogs and Rogue Cats of Duluth are hosting this tournament with the Programming Pythons of Hermantown. This will be a qualifying tournament for the state championship in February.

Superior, WI- The Kitchen Restaurant in Superior is hosting its annual lunch fundraiser on Thursday, December 7. Local law enforcement officials will be guest servers, including Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard, soon-to-be-retired Police Chief Nicholas Alexander and others. They’ll donate all their tips to Toys for Tots and the Superior Chapter of St. Vincent de Paul. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Hibbing, MN- MnDOT is hosting a public meeting to discuss a recent study on Highway 169. Officials last held a meeting in September and this meeting will take all the information they’ve gathered and include their proposals for alternatives to the corridor. The area of Highway 169 in question stretches from Highway 37 to 13th Street. At this time, there is no project planned for this area. Rather, the study examined how the corridor works and possible alternatives. The meeting will be on Monday, December 11 at 5 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Building. For those unable to attend, a recording will be posted online.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

