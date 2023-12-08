City by City: Hayward, Duluth, Cloquet

By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Hayward, WI- Lac Courte Oreille Ojibwe University is hosting a free vaccine clinic ahead of the holidays. It will be held at the Cultural Center on campus. Those 55 or older will receive a $25 gift card for each vaccine they receive. The clinic is Sunday, December 10 from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Duluth- Eight Lake Superior College students will receive fully funded toolboxes to begin their education. The Computerized Numerical Control Machine Tool students must have fully stocked toolboxes to enter the program. Those sets can cost $1,400 or more and purchasing the tools can be a barrier for students. With grants from the Gene Haas Foundation and Moline Machinery, eight students will no longer have to worry about that upfront cost. The college will select those students after reviewing applicants. Students will also get to keep the tools after graduating.

Cloquet, MN- The Human Services Club at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting its annual Holiday Celebration. The Holiday Celebration will be held Friday, December 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the commons. There will be games, food, raffles and more. Every child in attendance will also get a gift from Santa Claus. The holiday fun continues on Saturday, December 8 with an arts and crafts market. Shopping will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with goods from local artists, elders and bakers.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

