Bois Forte becomes first tribal nation in MN to introduce Public Health Vending Machines

BOIS FORTE, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Northland reservation is the first tribal nation in the state and country to introduce Public Health Vending Machines.

The goal of the machines is to provide access to basic healthcare needs to anyone on the reservation, free of charge and free of stigma.

Pam Hughes, a Bois Forte tribal member, helped to launch the machines on tribal land last month.

“An item in those machines will save someone’s life,” said Hughes. Hughes has spent the past two decades working with tribal leaders to secure grants to help with substance abuse and homeless prevention.

The Bois Forte territory has two Public Health Vending Machines in its pilot program. One machine is located at Fortune Bay Casino and the other is at the C-Store in Nett Lake.

The vending machines include items like Narcan, which is an overdose reversing drug, to HIV and Diabetes test kits to basic hygiene items like socks, underwear, water and snacks.

“Just to see those machines and that they are being used,” said Hughes, “it’s hard to describe that feeling that you get, because it’s a dream come true.”

A dream that is also making history.

“We are the first tribal nation in the United States to have Public Health Vending Machines on tribal lands and to my knowledge the first place in the state of Minnesota,” she said.

Hughes, who is the project research manager with the University of Minnesota Duluth College of Pharmacy, along with and the Bois Forte Tribal Council and members from Johns Hopkins University helped to secure a $1 million grant to bring these machines to the Northland.

“Right now we have this overdose crisis nationally that is disproportionately affecting many indigenous peoples,” said Melissa Walls. “It varies by tribes, but here in Minnesota we know that Ojibwe people are more likely to die by overdose than our other Minnesotans.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Native American population had the highest drug overdose death rates in two consecutive years with 42.5 deaths per 100 thousand people in 2020 and 56.6 deaths per 100 thousand people in 2021.

Dr. Melissa Walls is an Indigenous researcher with Johns Hopkins University based in Duluth. She has spent the past 20 years promoting health equity for Native American Communities with the last three years researching substance abuse within the Bois Forte tribe.

“Most people who are using substances, don’t want to die, and in today’s drug market fentanyl is really potentially every where and so giving people the basic right to life through a vending machine is really miraculous,” said Walls.

A Johns Hopkins colleague studied a similar pilot program in Nevada which demonstrated success in driving down the number of fatal overdoses. Walls says bringing this innovative movement to Minnesota and meeting people where they are is critical to saving lives.

“One of the stigmas about harm reduction approaches, is that if you give people access to life saving products or clean syringes for their injection drug use, that you are enabling the condition, but actually the science tells us the very opposite is true,” said Walls, “if you actually show compassion to people and meet them where they are, you can actually help them in their journey toward recovery.”

A journey that 33-year-old Casey Chosa has endured and survived.

“I’ve seen a lot of drug use, I’ve seen people OD, people using needles, I’ve seen people using dirty needles so long that the numbers are rubbed off on them,” said Chosa.

“Just in the last few years, I have lost two cousins and many friends to overdoses, so having narcan easily accesible, will save a lot of lives,” said the mother of five.

Chosa, a recovering drug addict, is now three years sober. Her road to recovery included many nights wondering where she would sleep and when she would eat.

“I know when I was homeless, they have granola bars and stuff and I was starving, so I would have loved having the option to go to a vending machine for free,” said Chosa.

A message she hopes will reach those who need access to the lifesaving kits without fear of shame or punishment. “It’s very heartbreaking and sad to see people stuck in their addictions like that, some people don’t make it out alive.”

“I feel very proud to be a part of something like this, because if I’m not there for myself then I can’t be there for anybody else,” said Chosa.

Chosa said she is also proud of her role model, Hughes, for never giving up on her and their tribal community.

“My grandfather was the one who really wanted me to come to Bois Forte and his last wishes was to take care of the little ones,” said Hughes, “that’s always in the back of my mind, that’s why I’m here, I’m here to help our people.”

The items in the machines also include women’s hygiene products like pregnancy tests, and they change seasonally to include hats and gloves in the winter and sunscreen and sunglasses in the summer.

Hughes says many tribal communities in Minnesota have already expressed interest and have started conversations to bring Public Health Vending Machines to every reservation in the state.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.