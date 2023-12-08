Amid war in Middle East, local Rabbi emphasizes the true meaning of Hanukkah

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- During the first night of Hanukkah, a Duluth Rabbi wants to remind everyone the importance of the holiday’s true meaning.

With war in the Middle East and growing antisemitism nationwide, Rabbi Mendy Ross and his family are showing their Hanukkah spirit a little more this year.

“Whenever we encounter darkness, whether it’s antisemitism in the United States or around the world, by increasing our Jewish pride, that itself will illuminate the darkness around us,” said Rabbi Ross.

For them, that means letting their menorah shine bright.

“The menorah represents light over darkness,” said Rabbi Ross.

During Hanukkah, the menorah is meant to sit on a windowsill or doorway and can only be lit after sunset. To the Jewish community, the candle’s flame represents the idea that light always breaks through the dark.

“The menorah should shine to others,” said Rabbi Ross. “It’s not enough that it shines to yourself, it has to shine to others.”

And over the course of the eight-day holiday, a candle is added one by one, making the light brighter.

“What’s interesting about light is that it doesn’t fight darkness, it actually transforms the darkness,” said Rabbi Ross.

Rabbi Ross saying, he hopes Jewish people in the Northland are encouraged to celebrate Hanukkah and remember the true meaning of the holiday. He also hopes others continue to share the holiday’s traditions, whether it be through oil-fried food or a game of dreidel.

There are four public menorahs displayed across Duluth.

