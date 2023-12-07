Warm Friday, snow pushes through during the weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon the skies will remain mostly clear with mild conditions! Tonight there will be increasing clouds with some dense fog possible into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the mid-30′s.

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will start out with some fog and a slight chance of some drizzle. In the afternoon we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40′s. Winds will be southwest 10-15mph gusting to 30mph.

SATURDAY: A weak area of low pressure will pass on Saturday and bring a chance of some light snow showers. Light snow will be possible between 8am and 6pm. New accumulations will be less than an inch, but roads could still become slippery. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with winds becoming breezy out of the northwest 10-20mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.