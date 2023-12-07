UMD mens hockey to go on the road for an NCHC matchup against Miami (OH)

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a victory and a one-goal overtime loss against the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team is headed to Miami to close out 2023.

That would be the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio where the Bulldogs will be looking to pick up two more National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) wins.

Last season these two teams met late in February for two games, the first game was a 4-3 Duluth victory before the two teams swapped scores in the second game for a 4-3 University of Miami win.

The Redhawks are coming off a 2-0 victory against Mercyhurst, but it’s their only victory in the last nine games including an 0-6 start in their NCHC play.

UMD will build off last week while trying not to overlook their conference opponent.

“I thought it was a lot of momentum for our team, it was a good weekend, obviously we could have made it a great weekend, but fell a little short there in overtime. But we got four out of the six points so it’s a big step for our team and we just have to start with how we played on Friday and carry that into next weekend,” said graduate forward Quinn Olson.

“It’s another challenge, they’re certainly a much-improved team. I know their record doesn’t indicate it but they’re a big, heavy team who is strong on the walls and get pucks to the net. They’ve always given us fits, at least we don’t have to see (Ludvig) Persson, but it’s a very important series before the break,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Goggin Ice Center.

