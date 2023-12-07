A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

Authorities say a St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting
A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon,...
A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.(CBS Newspath)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m. the St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The officer and suspect were both injured in this shooting," the department said, without providing details on what happened or their conditions. "There is no threat to the public from this incident.”

Sgt. Mike Ernster, the department spokesman, said they weren't immediately sharing further information, but that they’re likely to release more at a news conference Thursday night.

Helicopter video from KMSP-TV showed several squad cars near the intersection as well as a gray van with its driver door open near the pumps at a gas station.

Metro Transit said it detoured two bus routes around the area because of the police activity. The nearby University of St. Thomas advised students and staff to avoid the area but said the incident didn’t impact classes.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation, as it often does in officer-involved shootings.

Most Read

Ordean Building before renovations
Multiple nonprofits in downtown Duluth must relocate from old building
WILX File: Grey/Gray Wolf
New hunting group meets to call for return of wolf management
Northern News Now
Chances for snow return this weekend
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver
E-Learning day Wednesday for Bemidji students
Bemidji Schools moved to remote learning after ‘credible threat’ made to school site

Latest News

FILE - Shawn Fix, center, confers with defense attorney Nichole Dougherty, left, during a...
Last sentencings are on docket in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Minnesota’s budget picture remains stable in the near term but there are clouds on the...
Minnesota budget forecast is steady, but with potential trouble ahead
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Detroit Tigers give manager A.J. Hinch long-term contract extension and hire 4 new coaches