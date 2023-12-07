North Shore Health Board Discusses Strategic Plan Amid Staffing Controversy

GRAND MARAIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Amid concerns over Cook County’s only hospital, the Grand Marais North Shore Health Board of Directors is discussing strategic plans to move forward.

This comes after controversy surrounding the recent departure of a long-time North Shore Health (NSH) emergency room doctor who was beloved and trusted in the community.

This week the North Shore Health Board of Directors and administration discussed exploring third-party consultants for a broad review of facility practices. Those reviews include evaluating operations, financials, staff structure, and facility culture.

NSH will announce the selected third-party firms at its January meeting for a vote. The board hopes to have these reviews completed within the next four to six months and is looking at grants to pay for them.

