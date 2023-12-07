No. 6 UMD facing another top-ten opponent in No. 8 St. Cloud State this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth womens hockey team is coming off a series split with the third-ranked Wisconsin Badgers and will face another top-ten team in eighth-ranked St. Cloud State for a weekend road series.

UMD stayed in the sixth spot after the split while SCSU moved up two spots after pushing the second-ranked Minnesota Gophers into a tie on Tuesday night.

These two teams met six times last season with the Bulldogs winning five of the six matches including a 5-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff victory.

Head coach Maura Crowell is hoping to bring last week’s momentum with them into St. Cloud.

“(It was) Just a great performance from our group, 60 minutes of good hockey in all facets of the game. That’s not an easy place to go and do that,” said Crowell and added that the team feels like it’s headed in the right direction. “We’ve figured it out lately as Kelly’s stats will tell you, but it’s a huge win, a huge confidence booster in what’s gonna be a really important weekend for us coming up.”

The Huskies and Bulldogs will face off at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday in St. Clouds’ Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

