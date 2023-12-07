New hunting group meets to call for return of wolf management

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The frustration surrounding wolves in northeast Minnesota has pushed hunters to start a new group.

RELATED: Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods

Wednesday night, about 200 hunters came together at the Carlton Four Seasons Sports Complex to advocate for the removal of the protected status of wolves so they can be hunted and trapped again.

“We don’t want all the wolves gone, we just want them properly managed,” said Steve Porter, a board member of Hunters 4 Hunters.

Hunters 4 Hunters is a new group pushing for predator management.

“We’re trying to give the hunters, the landowners, the cattle farmers, the pet owners all a voice that this problem is out of hand,” said Porter.

A recent lack of northeast Minnesota deer hunter success, with this year’s harvest down 35% compared to the five-year average, has some hunters blaming wolves.

“They’re coming out of the woods and they’re saying, you know I’ve seen one wolf in maybe ten years,” said Porter. “This year we saw eight.”

The group came together to rock the political boat, pushing lawmakers to lift wolf protections so the predator can be hunted and trapped again.

“I don’t understand why someone’s love affair with an animal like the wolf, that’s fine they can appreciate that animal, but why does it have to spill over onto everyone else’s hunting land,” said Porter.

Other groups, like Twin Cities-based Howling for Wolves, are already pushing back.

“The whole idea of deer, and deer numbers, that’s based on a lot of issues,” said Maureen Hackett, the founder of Howling for Wolves.

Hackett says delisting wolves won’t solve the hunters’ problems, but actually hurt them more.

“And the wolves actually suffer too when the deer numbers go down,” said Hackett.

“We need to not have these knee-jerk reactions that there are just too many wolves because somebody saw wolves, and because they’re not getting their deer,” said Hackett. “We know the harsh winters play an effect too.”

Two sides fighting to be heard at the state level.

This is one of several public meetings Hunters 4 Hunters is holding across northeast Minnesota this month.

Below is a link to a recent Northern News Now special report on the falling deer population, and the blame wolves are receiving from many hunters.

https://www.northernnewsnow.com/2023/12/01/special-report-whered-deer-go-hunter-frustration-grows-minnesota-northwoods/

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.