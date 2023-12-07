Minnesota Power rates to increase in January

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Power customers will see increased prices at the start of the new year.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) approved the power company’s interim rate request.

Starting January 1, 2024, residential rates will go up 8.6% or about $8 more each month for the average homeowner.

According to officials, this is the first step of a longer process to evaluate the company’s recently filed electric rate proposal.

Minnesota Power says they are hoping to raise revenue by more than $89 million to help pay for sustainable energy initiatives.

This interim rate increase will stay in effect until the MPUC decides on a final rate increase, which likely won’t happen until early 2025.

Minnesota Power has requested a 12% increase to support the investments the company is making under its ‘EnergyForward’ strategy to continue to advance a clean-energy transition for the region and state.

“During the open rate review process over the coming months, we will be listening to input from our customers and stakeholders as we prepare for the next phase of our EnergyForward transition to a carbon-free energy supply,” said Vice President of Regulatory and Legislative Affairs Jennifer Cady. “This rate request is essential for Minnesota Power’s ability to make the best investments, including in our workforce, to achieve these carbon-free goals while maintaining safe, reliable, and affordable energy for our customers.”

Minnesota Power must receive approval from the MPUC whenever changes in revenue and expenses require adjusting its rates.

Under state statute, the MPUC sets interim rates because the state regulatory review may last up to 12-18 months.

During the review process, the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the MPUC and an administrative law judge before a final decision sets new rates.

By law, Minnesota Power must refund any interim rate revenue that exceeds rates allowed by the MPUC.

