Mild Thursday and Friday with a chance of light snow Saturday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Today will start off cloudy but see sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will be light for the majority of the day but increase out of the E from 5-10 MPH to 10-20 MPH overnight with a high of 41 in Duluth.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will see some AM drizzle with cloudy skies for most of the day and windy conditions out of the SW at 10-20 MPH. It will be another mild day with a high of 43 with temperatures dropping down to the 30′s by the afternoon.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Temperatures return closer to normal on Saturday with a high of 33 and some light snow showers resulting in a T-1″ of snow across the region, with some higher snow totals on the UP, where 2-4″ of snow is possible.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ordean Building before renovations
Multiple nonprofits in downtown Duluth must relocate from old building
Northern News Now
Chances for snow return this weekend
E-Learning day Wednesday for Bemidji students
Bemidji Schools moved to remote learning after ‘credible threat’ made to school site
The ceremony took place ahead of a Hibbing High School hockey game.
Hibbing community retires Adam Johnson’s jersey during pre-game ceremony
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Northern News Now Evening Forecast 12/06/2023
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 12/06/2023
Northern News Now
Chances for snow return this weekend
Northern News Now morning forecast 12-6-23
Northern News Now morning forecast 12-6-23
Northern News Now
Breezy the next few days with mild weather