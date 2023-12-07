Mild Thursday and Friday with a chance of light snow Saturday

THURSDAY: Today will start off cloudy but see sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will be light for the majority of the day but increase out of the E from 5-10 MPH to 10-20 MPH overnight with a high of 41 in Duluth.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will see some AM drizzle with cloudy skies for most of the day and windy conditions out of the SW at 10-20 MPH. It will be another mild day with a high of 43 with temperatures dropping down to the 30′s by the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Temperatures return closer to normal on Saturday with a high of 33 and some light snow showers resulting in a T-1″ of snow across the region, with some higher snow totals on the UP, where 2-4″ of snow is possible.

