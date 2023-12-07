‘Loud explosion’ in St. Louis County found to be illegal fireworks

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Law enforcement determined illegal fireworks was the cause of multiple calls of a “loud explosion” on Wednesday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding a possible explosion somewhere within Fredenberg Township.

Reporting parties described the incident as a brief flash of light followed by a loud explosion.

Authorities say there were no other calls, and the source of the complaint could not be identified.

Then on Thursday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a property owner in Fredenberg Township called 911 to report possibly finding the source of the “loud explosion” on his property.

Deputies arrived and located a metal pipe, or “launch tube” erected on the property that the owner said wasn’t there the previous day.

The item is described as a metal tube, possibly the handle of a broom, that had evidence of charring around the top of it.

Authorities say this strongly suggests that it was used to ignite some sort of aerial firework.

No other evidence was discovered that would suggest anything other than illegal fireworks.

If you have information that would help identify the person(s) responsible, you are asked to call 911.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ordean Building before renovations
Multiple nonprofits in downtown Duluth must relocate from old building
WILX File: Grey/Gray Wolf
New hunting group meets to call for return of wolf management
Northern News Now
Chances for snow return this weekend
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver
E-Learning day Wednesday for Bemidji students
Bemidji Schools moved to remote learning after ‘credible threat’ made to school site

Latest News

Minnesota Power
Minnesota Power rates to increase in January
Emily Ekstrom, Owner of Hucklebeary, shares the best tips with Northern News Now Today's...
Duluth shop owner shares tips to perfect gift wrapping this holiday season
With the holidays around the corner, a Duluth shop owner is sharing tips to wrap the perfect...
Duluth shop owner shares tips to perfect gift wrapping this holiday season
WILX File: Grey/Gray Wolf
New hunting group meets to call for return of wolf management