‘Loud explosion’ in St. Louis County found to be illegal fireworks

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Law enforcement determined illegal fireworks was the cause of multiple calls of a “loud explosion” on Wednesday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding a possible explosion somewhere within Fredenberg Township.

Reporting parties described the incident as a brief flash of light followed by a loud explosion.

Authorities say there were no other calls, and the source of the complaint could not be identified.

Then on Thursday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a property owner in Fredenberg Township called 911 to report possibly finding the source of the “loud explosion” on his property.

Deputies arrived and located a metal pipe, or “launch tube” erected on the property that the owner said wasn’t there the previous day.

The item is described as a metal tube, possibly the handle of a broom, that had evidence of charring around the top of it.

Authorities say this strongly suggests that it was used to ignite some sort of aerial firework.

No other evidence was discovered that would suggest anything other than illegal fireworks.

If you have information that would help identify the person(s) responsible, you are asked to call 911.

