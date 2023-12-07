Governor Tony Evers signs bill to expand Safe Haven law and allow Baby Boxes

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Safe Haven boxes or “baby boxes” could soon be installed at hospitals, police stations, and fire stations around our area, after Governor Evers signed a bill Wednesday allowing them.

The bill will now allow parents to anonymously hand over their child within 3 days after the birth, with no questions asked.

“They’re a safe spot for a mother or dad to drop off their baby in. They have an alarm system attached to them. They’re climate controlled. So whether it be in the Summer or the Winter, they can drop their baby off and it will be in a controlled temperature setting. So the baby will survive outside of the climate and there’s an alarm system on it so that when a baby is dropped off, then it alarms to the specific personnel and to notify them that a baby has been dropped off”, said Regi Geissler, manager of the Emergency Department at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Governor Evers said in a statement that the bill provides a solution that will hopefully keep newborns safe from harm.

Currently the state already has a Safe Haven law where parents can surrender their child at certain locations, but it has to be done in person.

HSHS St. Joseph’s hospital is one of those designated sites.

“If a parent would want to relinquish their parental duties, then they can just bring the baby in and they can hand it over to a medical personnel within the hospital, no questions asked. And then we take that baby and we follow up with law enforcement on next steps. The reason to work with law enforcement is not to get the mother or the father in trouble or legally for anything other than to work with law enforcement and child development and figure out what to do with the baby and and where to go”, said Geissler.

Geissler says right now, they are not sure if they will get a baby box.

The boxes are normally installed at hospitals, fire stations and police stations, on outside walls.

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services says they are concerned about installing one.

“I think some issues that we might have with it is going to be cost prohibitive. But also from when I read the law, it looks like they expect the place for the baby boxes are going to be located to be staffed 24 hours. In theory, we are staffed 24 hours, but we’re not in the building 24 hours. So I don’t foresee us getting one in the near future”, said Jose Lagunas Jr., Fire Inspector.

In April, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved the baby box ordinance.

For now, both Geissler and Lagunas say the best place to go to surrender a baby is at a nearby hospital.

For more information you can head to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

