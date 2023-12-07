Gobert has 16 points and 21 rebounds, helps Timberwolves beat Wembanyama, Spurs 102-94

Mike Conley added 18 points, Anthony Edwards had 17, Naz Reid had 15, and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 14 points.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a three-point shot during...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 21 rebounds and the NBA-leading Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat San Antonio 102-94 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and the Spurs’ 15th loss in a row.

Mike Conley added 18 points, Anthony Edwards had 17, and Naz Reid had 15. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help Minnesota improve to 16-4. Edwards returned after missing two games because of a right hip pointer but went 4 of 17 from the field.

Gobert matched up often with good friend and French countryman Victor Wembanyama in the rookie’s first game in Minnesota. Wembanyama struggled against Minnesota’s height with Gobert, Towns, and Reid, scoring just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. He had 10 rebounds.

Devin Vassell scored 22 points to lead San Antonio. Keldon Johnson added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Zach Collins had 12 points.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made a change to his starting lineup, returning Vassell to the lineup for the first time in six games since he returned from a left adductor strain. Cedi Osman also made his first start.

The Timberwolves trailed early in the fourth quarter before 3-pointers from Edwards and Reid spurred a 16-2 run.

Minnesota is still without starting forward Jaden McDaniels because of a sprained right ankle. He has been cleared to participate in individual on-court and strength training activities.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Chicago on Friday night.

Timberwolves: At Memphis on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Minnesota state seal
Commission chooses new Minnesota state seal
Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Fatal Crash generic image
Hayward man dies in Sawyer County crash
Mont Du Lac Ski Resort struggles to hold onto snow.
Mont Du Lac takes rare action to conserve water and keep hills snow-covered
The Lee family says their Iowa vacation turned into a nightmare when a fake profile on the...
Family trespasses in man’s home in ‘shocking’ vacation rental scam

Latest News

UMD Men's Hockey versus The University of Minnesota.
UMD mens hockey to go on the road for an NCHC matchup against Miami (OH)
UMD Women's Hockey
No. 6 UMD facing another top-ten opponent in No. 8 St. Cloud State this weekend
Adam Johnson jersey retirement ceremony
WATCH: Adam Johnson’s jersey retirement ceremony
Hibbing boys' hockey captains present Adam John shadow boxes
Hibbing boys’ co-head coaches speak on the legacy of Adam Johnson