Essentia's 1st Street Clinic Nurses Move Forward with Vote to Unionize

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia’s 1st Street clinic nurses are moving forward with a vote to unionize.

The nurses made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday at the Duluth Labor Temple with members of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA).

The nurses say they want a voice at the table when it comes to pay equity, representation, and decision-making with patient care. They say for too long, skilled nurses are not being given competitive pay and experienced nurses are making less than incoming hires.

“People matter,” said Molly Swailes. Swailes is an infusion nurse at the Cancer Center at Essentia’s 1st Street Clinic.

“We as nurses are the champions of our patients, we are the feelers, the empaths, the healers, we’re the fixers the catchalls and the can-doers, our feet are on the ground and our hearts are constantly pouring out and our minds are always at work,” said Swailes.

They claim the hospital’s priorities are business-driven with expansions and mergers. The nurses say, as a union, they realize they are stronger when they come together in one shared voice.

“Northern Minnesota is a pro-labor region,” said MNA President Chris Rubesch. ”These nurses have the backing of 22 thousand nurses across the Midwest and we will not tolerate any harassment, bullying, or censorship.”

Essentia Health issued this statement in response:

We are aware that Essentia Health nurses at the Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building are considering whether to elect the Minnesota Nurses Association as their collective bargaining representative. We don’t believe this is in the best interests of our patients or colleagues. Instead of joining a union, we will encourage these nurses to continue working directly with us to ensure they feel valued and supported.

At Essentia, we have a deep appreciation for the role our nurses play in caring for the patients and communities we’re privileged to serve. We will act in good faith and follow the law throughout this process, while sharing information that helps our nurses make an informed, personal choice about unionization. during a press conference on Wednesday at the Duluth Labor Temple with members of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

