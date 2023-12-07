Duluth shop owner shares tips to perfect gift wrapping this holiday season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the holidays around the corner, a Duluth shop owner is sharing tips to wrap the perfect gift.

Emily Ekstrom, the owner of Hucklebeary, said there are several easy ways to elevate your gift wrapping.

The first key to wrapping is picking a design that speaks to you.

“I love to pick a print as well as a solid to kind of mix all your presents together,” Ekstrom said.

After choosing the right paper, it’s important to figure out how you want to wrap the gift.

Ekstrom said if it’s a box, start with the top facing down.

“I always do it where you get your paper straight down,” she said. “Then you put your present facedown at the backside of the wrap.”

She calls it a “seamless wrap” where you use one piece of wrapping that wraps around the present, rather than trying to use it halfway between the width side of the box.

Then, she folds each end of the box to seal it up.

While you may buy your gifts as the season goes on, Ekstrom said the best way is to wrap as you go.

“When you purchase them, wrap them and stick them under the tree versus hiding them into your closet,” she said.

That way, you aren’t waiting to wrap your gifts all at once.

If you want to spruce up the present, add a ribbon on top, and tie a bow.

Hucklebeary is located at 218 E. Superior St. in Duluth. They’re open daily until Christmas, hours vary.

For more information, you can visit the store’s website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.