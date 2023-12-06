WATCH: Adam Johnson’s jersey retirement ceremony

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Adam Johnson’s Hibbing jersey was retired on Tuesday before the first home game of the season.

You can watch the full ceremony below.

The Hibbing community came together for a ceremony before the Hibbing-Denfeld boy's hockey game to hang up Adam Johnson's jersey.

