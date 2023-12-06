WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling

The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air vent at a home in Virginia. (LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A Shih Tzu in Virginia had to be rescued while seemingly pretending to be Bruce Willis in “Die Hard.”

The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air vent at a home in Fairfax County.

In a video released by the Fairfax County Police Department, the rescuers can be seen using a Sawzall to cut through the ceiling and pull down the air vent. They are then able to coax the little dog out and bundle her up in a blanket before handing her off to her owner.

The thankful owner said she will take the Shih Tzu to the vet for a checkup on her health, but the dog is expected to be OK.

“This dog has watched her favorite Christmas movie ‘Die Hard’ way too many times,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Fatal Crash generic image
Hayward man dies in Sawyer County crash
Teenager dies in landslide at Minnesota state park Saturday
Law enforcement identify man killed in landslide at Minnesota state park
New Minnesota state seal
Commission chooses new Minnesota state seal

Latest News

Mark Haverland delivered 458 teddy bears to children at St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday.
Minnesota Man bear crawls to donate teddy bears to pediatric patients
Community members can share their ideas on MnDOT’s website.
MnDOT launches 4th annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
The Automated License Plate Recognition alerts officers real-time if it recognizes a license...
Superior City Council voting on new technology to drive down crime
A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas.
Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl in Kentucky