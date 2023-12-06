Stars on Ice return to the DECC this holiday season

Stars on Ice Special Holiday Performance
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Greatest Show on Ice returns to Duluth next weekend.

Stars on Ice will be returning to the DECC on December 16th. Stars on Ice features a “Holiday” tour that will have a total of 10 shows in North America.

Stars on Ice will be hosted by two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and seven-time Canadian Champion, Elvis Stojko. Stojko is no stranger to the Northland and has visited Duluth in the past and is excited to make his return.

”There’s always a great connection with the audience,” said Stojko. “It might be a smaller audience, it’s not as big and grand, but you can connect with the audience a little bit more.”

The holiday celebration includes some of the most popular figure skaters including Patrick Chen, Loena Hendrickx, and Satoko Miyahara.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the AMSOIL Arena and tickets range from $24 to $98.

