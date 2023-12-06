South Range WI Woman Raises $50k for Parkinson’s research

Shari and her team after the race.
Shari and her team after the race.(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A northwest Wisconsin woman who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease has completed an awe-inspiring feat.

Shari Bridge, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017 has returned from her Ragnar Relay Race this Saturday. A Ragnar race is a 120-mile relay, which Bridge participated in to raise money for research.

Parkinson’s affects a person’s nervous system, causing Bridge to suffer from dystonia in her legs, making it difficult for her to run. Bridge trained for two months in Superior’s Bear Creek Park. Bridge and her team, called the Synapse had to race through rock trails, hills, and even bridges.

So far Bridge and her team have been able to raise $50,000 for Parkinson’s research. She says that her team was a big inspiration for her.

”They just made me feel like a person can live a really high-quality life with Parkinson’s,” said Bridge. “So that gave me a lot of hope.”

If you’re interested in donating to Parkinson’s research visit https://www.michaeljfox.org/ways-to-give.

