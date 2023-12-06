Prep Hockey: Hibbing retires Adam Johnson’s jersey and takes home a win

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ahead of their game against Duluth Denfeld, Hibbing High School officially retired Adam Johnson’s jersey.

Family, friends, and members of the hockey community joined together at Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Adam’s 2011 state championship team members filled the Hibbing bench. Adam’s parents Davey and Sue received a framed replica of Adam’s jersey. Adam’s nephew took center ice for the ceremonial puck drop.

On the south side of the arena, a banner with Adam’s number was unveiled.

In a fitting tribute to the former Bluejacket, Hibbing earned a 6-2 victory on Adam Johnson night.

FINAL: Hibbing Chisholm 6, Duluth Denfeld 2

