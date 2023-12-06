Prep Hockey: Hibbing retires Adam Johnson’s jersey and takes home a win

Prep Hockey: Hibbing retires Adam Johnson’s jersey and takes home a win
By Alexis Beckett
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ahead of their game against Duluth Denfeld, Hibbing High School officially retired Adam Johnson’s jersey.

Family, friends, and members of the hockey community joined together at Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Adam’s 2011 state championship team members filled the Hibbing bench. Adam’s parents Davey and Sue received a framed replica of Adam’s jersey. Adam’s nephew took center ice for the ceremonial puck drop.

On the south side of the arena, a banner with Adam’s number was unveiled.

In a fitting tribute to the former Bluejacket, Hibbing earned a 6-2 victory on Adam Johnson night.

FINAL: Hibbing Chisholm 6, Duluth Denfeld 2

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Fatal Crash generic image
Hayward man dies in Sawyer County crash
Teenager dies in landslide at Minnesota state park Saturday
Law enforcement identify man killed in landslide at Minnesota state park
New Minnesota state seal
Commission chooses new Minnesota state seal

Latest News

The Superior Spartans beat Duluth Marshall for the Spartan's home opener.
Prep Hockey: Superior wins their home opener
Prep Hockey: Hibbing retires Adam Johnson’s jersey and takes home a win
Prep Hockey: Hibbing retires Adam Johnson’s jersey and takes home a win
Prep Hockey: Superior wins their home opener
Prep Hockey: Superior wins their home opener
Marshall Hilltoppers girls hockey
Marshall girls hockey defeats Hibbing at home 7-2