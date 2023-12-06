Multiple nonprofits in downtown Duluth must relocate from old building

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Several nonprofits must relocate by the end of the year because of a heating system causing damage to their building.

The nonprofits, like the Girl Scouts, United Way, and others are located in the Ordean Building on West Michigan St. which opened in 1974, specifically as a space for nonprofits in Duluth.

The Ordean Foundation owned the building until July 2019 and Titanium Partners began managing the property.

The old heating system began causing problems shortly after Titanium Partners took over.

“We haven’t had any heat,” said Elaina Johannessen, Project Manager at Lutheran Social Services. “It’s a very old building. The maintenance folks have to come in regularly just to make sure things are flowing. They have they do help us out though. They’ve brought in space heaters.”

The heating system also causes water to leak from pipes throughout the entire building when the heat is turned on.

“The age of the system and what we need to do to couple to the hot water loop system of Duluth, it’s going to be really intrusive,” said Brian Forcier, the CEO of Titanium Partners. “So then we went to all to all the tenants and said we’ve got we got to let you know this is coming. That would have been about in 2022.”

As a result, all of the nonprofits in the building received a 60-day eviction notice for Dec. 31.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s bittersweet,” said Johannessen. “We’ve been here, you know, like I said upwards of almost 40 years.”

Johannessen said she will miss what is inside the damaged walls.

“I’ve been here myself 16 years,” said Johannessen. “So it’s nice to see kind of, you know, the same folks and they’re familiar faces every day.”

