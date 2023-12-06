Minnesota Man bear crawls to donate teddy bears to pediatric patients

Mark Haverland delivered 458 teddy bears to children at St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday.
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One Minnesota man delivered a special surprise to the children at Essentia’s St. Mary’s Hospital just in time for Christmas.

Mark Haverland delivered 458 teddy bears to children at St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday. Haverland has been bear-crawling since February to raise $3,000 to purchase the stuffed animals.

Haverland, who is a fitness coach, made it his mission to bear crawl just over 6 miles in both Arizona and Texas. He says he is doing it to bring a smile for children who are dealing with difficult health issues.

”Not everybody has that opportunity to provide help and if I’m able to provide that help I will,” said Haverland.

Haverland is planning his next bear crawl on his birthday, July 23.

All of the money he raises goes to help purchase Teddy Bears for children at St. Mary’s.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Many hunters are blaming wolves for the low harvest.
Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
Fatal Crash generic image
Hayward man dies in Sawyer County crash
Teenager dies in landslide at Minnesota state park Saturday
Law enforcement identify man killed in landslide at Minnesota state park
New Minnesota state seal
Commission chooses new Minnesota state seal

Latest News

Mark Haverland delivered 458 teddy bears to children at St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday.
Minnesota Man bear crawls to donate teddy bears to pediatric patients
Community members can share their ideas on MnDOT’s website.
MnDOT launches 4th annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
The Automated License Plate Recognition alerts officers real-time if it recognizes a license...
Superior City Council voting on new technology to drive down crime
The Red Cliff Band is hosting a census in December.
City by City: Hayward, Red Cliff, Virginia