Hibbing boys’ co-head coaches speak on the legacy of Adam Johnson

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hibbing boys’ hockey co-head coaches spoke on the legacy Adam Johnson left on the town’s hockey community leading up to his jersey retirement ceremony on Tuesday.

Johnson began his hockey career in Hibbing before eventually playing professional hockey with the Pittsburgh Penguins and most recently overseas for the Nottingham Panthers.

Not only did the Hibbing program want to dedicate this season to him, but they said it was a no-brainer to retire his jersey as he was pinned as the hometown hero for many people.

Co-head coaches Eric Rewertz and Aaron Jamnick continued to reiterate the same three things everyone has spoken about, Johnson’s integrity, his smile, and how special of a person and teammate he was to every single person he encountered.

“We all understand that Adam was a phenomenal hockey player and I had the honor of watching him and the type of player he was,” said Rewertz. “I don’t want people to lose sight of what type of person he was.”

During the ceremony on Tuesday, a was unveiled on the south side of the Hibbing Memorial Arena ahead of Hibbing’s first home game of the season.

It now hangs next to another of Johnson from his UMD career.

In addition, Johnson’s nephew was alongside his dad and his brother for a ceremonial puck drop.

His parents Sue and Davey were each gifted a shadow box, presented by the Hibbing captains, with a replica of his Hibbing jersey.

A third box will be permanently on display in the main lobby of the arena as well.

Rewertz and Jamnick reflected on the time since Johnson’s passing, as they hope to continue to honor his life and legacy.

“The last month or so has been pretty tough on a lot of people in this town and throughout the whole world, we were great friends,” explained Jamnick. “I’ve known him a long time since I was probably 12-years-old and he was such a great guy and great teammate and overall everyone loved him.”

“He was an outstanding young man and that’s what I want these young kids to remember and that’s like I said the type of athlete and hockey player we want to recognize here in our program,” said Rewertz.

Since the high school season has begun, every Hibbing hockey player has been wearing a sticker on their helmet that reads “AJ 7.”

Both the girls’ and boys’ hockey teams also are wearing a “Johnson 7″ patch on their jerseys for the season.

