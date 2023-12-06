‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ back at Fitger’s this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The annual holiday production put on by Boat Club Productions is taking a classic story and adding a Minnesota twist.

The show, “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol,” details the story of a bar owner in fictional Bunyan Bay, Minnesota, who has to meet the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future to come out of a coma caused by a snowmobile accident.

The story is a take on the classic Charles Dickens story, “A Christmas Carol.”

Jason Vincent, the Director and Producer of the show said it’s a chance for Northlanders to relax and unwind during the busy holiday season.

”It’s one of those where you can come, sit, laugh, relax forget about all that holiday stress that you’ve been freaking out about over the last month,” Vincent said. “And just kind of enjoy the holidays and enjoy the spirit that embodies this time.”

This is the second consecutive year the show is at the Spirit of the North Theatre at Fitger’s.

“We had great success with this last year, we had sold-out performances and so we brought it back this year,” Vincent said.

If you want to catch a performance of “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol,” it premieres on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spirit of the North Theatre in Fitger’s.

There are also shows on December 9, at 7:30 p.m. and on December 10 at 2 p.m.

Shows will be at the same times on December 15 through 17, with an additional 7:30 p.m. performance on Thursday, December 14.

If you want to watch the cast, you can buy tickets on the Boat Club Production’s website here.

