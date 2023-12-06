City by City: Hayward, Red Cliff, Virginia

Hayward, WI- Submissions are open in the annual Logo Design Contest for Musky Fest. The theme for 2024′s Musky Fest is “For the Love of Musky.” The winning design will be on festival shirts and buttons and the winning artist will also receive $100 to spend at local businesses and will get to ride in the grand parade. Designs are due by Friday, January 26. The 74th annual Musky Fest will be June 21-23, 2024.

Red Cliff- The Red Cliff Band is set to launch a census in December. Survey staff will be dropping off information and instructions at homes. Residents will be given a unique code needed to submit information. Data collected will be used to enhance local programs and apply for funding. Survey topics include income and employment, education, Red Cliff culture and language and more. Residents can fill out the information online or with field staff. Information will be anonymous. Responses must be submitted by February.

Virginia, MN- Police Chief Nicole Mattson was recently awarded the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Chief Mattson was nominated by Officer Kassy Slowinski. Slowinski is a member of the United States Army Guard and nominated Mattson for her support of the guard and service members nationwide. Slowinski said that she sometimes needs to report for duty with little to no notice and Chief Mattson is always flexible and unwavering in her support. Chief Mattson received her award on December 1.

