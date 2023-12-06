Chances for snow return this weekend

WEDNESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Calm conditions continue for the evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and teens.

THURSDAY: Highs will be very mild for this time of year with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures peak in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Temperatures once again reach the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. A couple rain/snow showers will be possible, especially in northwestern portions of the region. Lows will be in the 20s.

WEEKEND: A couple areas of low pressure come into play when it comes to snow this weekend. Models aren’t fully in agreement, but most models bring at least light snow Saturday into early Sunday. For now, the majority of the Northland will now have a chance for light snow. Snow becomes likely for the South Shore east of Ashland starting Saturday evening and lasting through much of Sunday. Accumulation could be more significant in those portions of the Northland, but it’s a little early to talk about exact snow totals. Check back for updates!

