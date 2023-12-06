Breezy the next few days with mild weather

By Tony Nargi
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WEDNESDAY: Today will be mild with temperatures in the upper 30′s and breezy with winds out of the SW at 10-20 MPH. Mostly cloudy skies dominate with a slight chance of a shower or flurry.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will be mild again with high’s in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s and another breezy day with SE winds at 10-20 MPH. Skies will be partly cloudy and precip is not expected.

FRIDAY: Friday will be mild with high’s in the 40′s before temperatures begin dropping in the afternoon after a cold front passes through. Another breezy day is expected with winds out of the SW at 15-25 MPH switching to W at 10-20 MPH in the afternoon.

