Breezy the next few days with mild weather
WEDNESDAY: Today will be mild with temperatures in the upper 30′s and breezy with winds out of the SW at 10-20 MPH. Mostly cloudy skies dominate with a slight chance of a shower or flurry.
THURSDAY: Tomorrow will be mild again with high’s in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s and another breezy day with SE winds at 10-20 MPH. Skies will be partly cloudy and precip is not expected.
FRIDAY: Friday will be mild with high’s in the 40′s before temperatures begin dropping in the afternoon after a cold front passes through. Another breezy day is expected with winds out of the SW at 15-25 MPH switching to W at 10-20 MPH in the afternoon.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.